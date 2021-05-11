INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Buys 2,922 Shares

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 2,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,249.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 3,800 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $16,872.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 5,801 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,115.64.

On Friday, April 16th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 9,001 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,473.83.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 17,152 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,750.40.

On Monday, April 12th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 13,146 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,584.00.

On Thursday, April 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 15,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $61,200.00.

NASDAQ INVO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. 49,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,232. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.58. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -1.14.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Analysts predict that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in INVO Bioscience stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.21% of INVO Bioscience as of its most recent SEC filing.

INVO Bioscience Company Profile

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

