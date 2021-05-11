INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) Major Shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. Purchases 13,146 Shares

INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 13,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,584.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 6th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 1,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,850.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 2,922 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $11,249.70.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. bought 3,800 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $16,872.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 5,801 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $21,115.64.

On Friday, April 16th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 9,001 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,473.83.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 17,152 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, for a total transaction of $67,750.40.

On Thursday, April 8th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. purchased 15,000 shares of INVO Bioscience stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.08 per share, for a total transaction of $61,200.00.

INVO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.71. 49,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,232. The company has a market cap of $38.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of -1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.58. INVO Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $12.30.

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.38). Analysts predict that INVO Bioscience, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in INVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned approximately 12.62% of INVO Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

