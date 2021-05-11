IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) PT Lowered to $240.00

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

Shares of NASDAQ IPGP opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $139.70 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.94. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a current ratio of 10.09.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total transaction of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,888 in the last ninety days. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,554 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 123.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in IPG Photonics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 97,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,608,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $571,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,521,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

