Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) Given New $43.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised Iron Mountain from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Iron Mountain has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $42.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.89, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.61%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iron Mountain will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,643,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $40,290.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,779 shares of company stock worth $3,505,253. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the third quarter valued at about $476,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 21.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 7.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

