Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.31 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,475,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,218,000 after purchasing an additional 67,073 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,273,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,671,000 after acquiring an additional 49,563 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 893,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 859,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,609 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 592,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,399. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.63. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $55.86.

