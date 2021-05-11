Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $2.15 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in The Clorox by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after purchasing an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Clorox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,679,000 after buying an additional 70,709 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.06.

NYSE CLX traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.23. 18,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,718. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $176.73 and a one year high of $239.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

