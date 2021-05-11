Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $892,000 Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,850,000 after purchasing an additional 280,180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after buying an additional 25,911 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $254,009,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.04. The stock had a trading volume of 73,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,614. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $54.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

In other news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

