Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Sells 204 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,118 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $196,965,000 after buying an additional 189,001 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma lifted its holdings in Cigna by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.13.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $3,464,604.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,862.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 2,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $536,658.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,933,344.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 230,000 shares of company stock worth $57,094,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI traded down $5.70 on Tuesday, hitting $261.21. 13,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,799,408. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.26 and its 200 day moving average is $220.68. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $40.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.27 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.46%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

