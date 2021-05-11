iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Stake Raised by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 4.2% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $11,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711,033 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86.

