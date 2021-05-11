iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Hoese & Co LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

BATS QUAL traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $128.36. 817,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.43 and its 200-day moving average is $117.22. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

