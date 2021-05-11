iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,774 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IOO opened at $69.62 on Tuesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $70.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.97.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.