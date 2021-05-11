iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,148,000. Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,927,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 906,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,579,000 after acquiring an additional 62,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,130,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $50.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.69. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $51.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

