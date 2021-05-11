iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. iShares North American Tech ETF comprises about 1.0% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,976,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 8,334.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday.

NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $361.42. The company had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,354. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $375.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.63. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $242.22 and a one year high of $392.37.

iShares North American Tech ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

