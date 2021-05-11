iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 12.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 221,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,297 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $8,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFF traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.23. 205,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,307,703. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.13. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $39.03.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

