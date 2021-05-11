iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 35.2% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $75,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,260,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.70. 4,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,920. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $152.40 and a twelve month high of $238.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit