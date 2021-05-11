iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 35.2% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $75,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,108,000. Granger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $100,408,000. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,239,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,397,000 after purchasing an additional 497,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,729,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,478,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,260,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $232.70. 4,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,920. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $152.40 and a twelve month high of $238.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.