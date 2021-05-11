iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after buying an additional 802,832 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after acquiring an additional 210,435 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $250.32. 178,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,493. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $169.17 and a 52 week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

