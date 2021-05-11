iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,339,000 after acquiring an additional 546,167 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $219.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $117.18 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

