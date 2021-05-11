iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Bought by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 43,812 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,133,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,071,801. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.31 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

