iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 589.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 26,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $4.06 on Tuesday, reaching $415.55. 765,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,299. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $275.00 and a twelve month high of $424.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $410.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

