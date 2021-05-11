iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 12,051 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 456.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 603,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $150.61 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $152.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.40.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

