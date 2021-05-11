Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.300-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ITRI traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, hitting $85.80. 368,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,082. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 1.18. Itron has a one year low of $50.87 and a one year high of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Itron in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $601,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

