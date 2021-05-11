ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ITVPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get ITV alerts:

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $17.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. ITV has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.