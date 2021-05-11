Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates cut its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Jabil were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in Jabil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 8,596,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,626,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,297,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,264,000 after buying an additional 424,004 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,830,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after buying an additional 189,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,576,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,385,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $1,789,900.00. Insiders have sold a total of 147,280 shares of company stock worth $7,658,692 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.66. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 91.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus increased their price target on Jabil from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Jabil from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

