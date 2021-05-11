Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-6.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.85. Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 6.000-6.300 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on J. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $134.77.

NYSE:J traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.76. 10,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.98. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Jacobs Engineering Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

In other news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,194.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

