Jane Tufnell Acquires 10,000 Shares of ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) Stock

ICG Enterprise Trust Plc (LON:ICGT) insider Jane Tufnell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,085 ($14.18) per share, for a total transaction of £108,500 ($141,755.94).

ICG Enterprise Trust stock opened at GBX 1,082 ($14.14) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £744.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28. ICG Enterprise Trust Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 650 ($8.49) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,130 ($14.76). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,055.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 969.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

