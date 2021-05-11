Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 85,363 Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) by 124.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,759 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,363 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sibanye Stillwater were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 9.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 74.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 3.8% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sibanye Stillwater stock opened at $19.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.97. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $20.68.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.693 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th.

SBSW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sibanye Stillwater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

