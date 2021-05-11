Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 384.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $916,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $626,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 18,708 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RYE opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a one year low of $20.15 and a one year high of $45.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03.

