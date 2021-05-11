Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $10,071,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 373,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,306,000 after purchasing an additional 81,434 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 43,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 221,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after buying an additional 24,575 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE A opened at $131.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.72 and a 12 month high of $137.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.61.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on A shares. Bank of America raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.03.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock worth $4,572,425 in the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.