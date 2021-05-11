Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.68 Million Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,648 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 265,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 74,329 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $653,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:FSMB opened at $20.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.80. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $20.96.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.