Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,982 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Aptiv by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $853,586,000 after acquiring an additional 616,858 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $555,083,000 after acquiring an additional 118,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,186,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.15.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $143.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $57.26 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

