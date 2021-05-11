Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 31,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Shares of WY opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.54. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 99.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

