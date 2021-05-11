Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,423 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 451.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 44,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 36,415 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 32,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 146,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,236,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $295,000.

Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.93. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

