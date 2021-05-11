Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.94.
NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $176.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $178.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
