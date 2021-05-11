Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ (JAZZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.94.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $176.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $178.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

