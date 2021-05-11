Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.650-16.856 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.94.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,758. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $178.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

