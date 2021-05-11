Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 15.650-16.856 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $16.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.55 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.65 billion.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $191.94.
NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $174.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,758. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $178.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
