Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Posted by on May 11th, 2021

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $6.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $941.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 72,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $443,586.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,009,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,818,637.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,854,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,507,013.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,367,088 shares of company stock worth $15,369,298. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

