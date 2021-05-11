Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Everi Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Everi in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVRI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Everi from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Everi from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Everi from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Everi from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Everi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.70.

Shares of EVRI opened at $18.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 3.08. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 28,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $455,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at $772,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Darren Simmons sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $246,615.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,703.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,418 shares of company stock worth $1,676,318. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the first quarter valued at about $175,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

