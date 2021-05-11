Jefferies Financial Group Trims Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Target Price to $235.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) had its price target dropped by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $310.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 65.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. B. Riley upped their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded down $18.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.28. 195,162 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,204,901. Novavax has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $199.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.48.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 13124.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Novavax news, CFO John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $560,460.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total value of $656,133.38. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,517 shares of company stock valued at $15,952,005. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Novavax by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

