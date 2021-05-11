Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) to “Buy”

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.63% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

CYH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.45. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $15.30.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,434,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,216,000 after buying an additional 708,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

