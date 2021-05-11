Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

NASDAQ SGMO opened at $10.17 on Monday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 30,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 821,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146,888 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $584,000. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

