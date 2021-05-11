Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €32.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective from research analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Independent Research set a €27.50 ($32.35) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €28.29 ($33.28).

ETR:JEN opened at €24.58 ($28.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.73. Jenoptik has a 12-month low of €19.04 ($22.40) and a 12-month high of €30.22 ($35.55). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

