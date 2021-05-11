Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is engaged in the distribution and production of food items and fast moving consumer goods through its retail and wholesale operations in Portugal and Poland. The Company carries its operations through its distribution, manufacturing and service segments. It operates mini-hyper and hypermarkets, supermarkets and cash and carry outlets, food service platforms and also manufactures margarines, soups, savory products, ice tea and cooking oils. The Company also represents and caterers products ranging from cosmetics to chocolates, ice-creams and confectionaries. It is also engaged in the development of a chain of coffee kiosks and restaurants. Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal. “

JRONY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $39.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.83. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.79.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

