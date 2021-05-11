JMP Securities Boosts OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target to $70.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price objective raised by JMP Securities from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.71.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $58.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10. OrthoPediatrics has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $64.96.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. As a group, analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $216,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,527.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $192,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,057,337 in the last 90 days. 33.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $785,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 507,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 143,588 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in OrthoPediatrics by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 341,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. 71.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.