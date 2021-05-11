JMP Securities Increases Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Price Target to $14.00

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on GPMT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

GPMT opened at $12.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $708.14 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 5.65. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. This is an increase from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.