JNBA Financial Advisors Acquires 151 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.05. The company had a trading volume of 161,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,339,213. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $138.37 and a one year high of $219.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $213.10 and a 200 day moving average of $198.73.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

