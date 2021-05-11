JNBA Financial Advisors Has $743,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.5% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,281,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,971,000 after buying an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 2.6% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 36,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 129.8% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after buying an additional 203,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 13.3% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 16,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.80. 1,080,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,226,039. The firm has a market cap of $358.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.