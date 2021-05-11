Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 465 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,004,000 after buying an additional 22,577 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 90,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,502,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 10,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.37.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $242.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $245.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.33.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

