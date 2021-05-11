Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 2,575 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $183.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.22. Diageo plc has a one year low of $127.12 and a one year high of $184.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.