Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 4,690 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 57.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,803 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

CVS Health stock opened at $85.85 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $87.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54. The company has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 9,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $796,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,154,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 598,274 shares of company stock worth $45,106,551. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

