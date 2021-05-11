Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 655 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Texas Instruments by 5.0% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 196,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 563.1% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $182.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.73 and a 200 day moving average of $170.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.