Jones Financial Companies Lllp Reduces Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $59.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

